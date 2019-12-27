ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Up 3%

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.49 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.80), 62,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 28,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.74).

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.11.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX (12.30) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) by GBX 4 ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -78.4800041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

