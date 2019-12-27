Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Up 57.9% in December

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the November 28th total of 94,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,879. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,025.73% and a negative net margin of 28.08%.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

