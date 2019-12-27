Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $374.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.06 and its 200-day moving average is $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,778,070. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

