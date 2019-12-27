Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Redfin has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $2,767,470 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Redfin by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

