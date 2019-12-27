Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Given $53.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $53.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

