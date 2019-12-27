Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Re/Max reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

RMAX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 57,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,968. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $687.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Re/Max by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Re/Max by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter worth $873,000.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

