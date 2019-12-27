Rapidz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,337.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $47,045.00 and approximately $4,337.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

