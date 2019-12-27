Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $1.09 million and $250.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.01214598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118859 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,066,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,313,627,434 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

