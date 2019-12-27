Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rand Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

