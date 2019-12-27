Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 5,136 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

Raise Production Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

