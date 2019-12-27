R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to report sales of $315.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $320.80 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $262.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 1,032,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 0.18. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,928 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 149.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,343 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

