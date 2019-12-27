QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.64 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUIK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 98,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

