Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches Market Cap of $19,975.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $19,975.00 and $11.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.01233689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 389,726,771 coins and its circulating supply is 137,062,845 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

