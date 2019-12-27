Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KWR stock opened at $164.47 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $141.79 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $252,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.