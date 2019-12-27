Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Down 20.6%

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price traded down 20.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $32.91, 22,688,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,364% from the average session volume of 1,549,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 199.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,968 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 134.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after buying an additional 1,097,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $37,014,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 103.5% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 717,320 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

