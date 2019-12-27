Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1591 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.46. 25,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

