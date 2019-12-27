Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 353,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 531,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 469.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 352,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.