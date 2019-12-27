Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Major Shareholder Purchases $186,140.00 in Stock

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,000 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.07 per share, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:POPE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594. The company has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. Pope Resources has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Pope Resources alerts:

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POPE. BidaskClub upgraded Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.