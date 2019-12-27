PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PolyOne by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

