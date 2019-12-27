Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the November 28th total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PSTI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.