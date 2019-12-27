Pirl Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $357,846.00 and approximately $7,977.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 61,430,937 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.