Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PIR stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.88) by ($7.37). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a negative return on equity of 714.34%. The business had revenue of $304.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pier 1 Imports by 56.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

