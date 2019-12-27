Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF (NYSEARCA:RENW) Plans $0.36 Annual Dividend

Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF (NYSEARCA:RENW) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3579 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RENW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840. Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response ETF has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16.

