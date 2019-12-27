Pi Financial Raises BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$9.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$7.60 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$8.37 on Monday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$6.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -76.79.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$344.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

