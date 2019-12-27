Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

