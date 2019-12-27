Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of PUB opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $109,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,221,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

