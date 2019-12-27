Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PEGRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRF remained flat at $$13.40 during midday trading on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.