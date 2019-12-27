Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration, Inc is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.