Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) shares traded up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 82,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 77,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

