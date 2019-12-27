PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.66. 291,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

