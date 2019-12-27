Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Declares — Dividend of $0.25

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2496 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

TRND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 3,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.