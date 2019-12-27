Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

