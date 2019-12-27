OST (OST) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinsuper, IDCM and Upbit. OST has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $103,938.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.01240823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, IDCM, Coinsuper and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

