O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1063 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA OUSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.70. 82,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.