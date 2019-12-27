Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Up 5%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34, approximately 227,371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 301,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 437,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.