OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, 1,970,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,392,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. CIBC initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $379.52 million and a P/E ratio of 39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

