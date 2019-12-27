Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.94.

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Otonomy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 313,703 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.