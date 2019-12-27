Open Trading Network Price Up 45.3% Over Last Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $22,236.00 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.01238813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

