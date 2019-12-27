Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.31. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,027,421 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at $108,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

