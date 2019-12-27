Omnitude Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.46 million and $3.28 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.01238813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

