ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $317,480.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $317,480.00 and approximately $62,082.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061659 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085362 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000810 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00073941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,316.33 or 1.00589009 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

