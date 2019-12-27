NuShares Reaches One Day Volume of $1,123.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,123.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022011 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

