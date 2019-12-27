NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0961 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 6,822 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

