Novacoin Market Capitalization Hits $749,061.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $749,061.00 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004447 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00065285 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085401 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00073827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,181.40 or 0.99576659 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.