NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $390.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. NN’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NN will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NN by 1,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter worth $833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NN by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in NN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,004,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

