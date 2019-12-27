Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $70,648.00 and $83.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

