Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.87.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $101.52. 2,472,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. Nike has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,279,410 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

