NEXT (NET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $366,671.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00009990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $29.47 million and $366,671.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00558283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

