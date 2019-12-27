NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70, 830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NEXON in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

