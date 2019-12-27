New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Shares Down 6.8%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14, 248,446 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 91,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.36.

About New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

